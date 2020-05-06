Manitoba tries to clear runway for development around Winnipeg airport

After nearly two years of negotiating, reviewing and politicking, Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government has passed regulations for development around Winnipeg's airport.

The new rules define zones in what's called the airport vicinity protection area and establishes noise mitigation rules for the construction of residential buildings.

The regulations essentially force the City of Winnipeg to change its bylaws and pave the way for developers keen to build around Polo Park mall to present their plans for approval.

The announcement has prompted both positive and negative responses and the regulations might not end the wrangling.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has guarded its 24/7 takeoff and landing status and warned development in the area around Richardson International Airport could jeopardize its economic growth.

"WAA was surprised by the province's release of the regulation today, so quickly after the end of the consultation period last week. We were not provided with advance notice and therefore did not see the revisions until it was posted online this [Thursday] afternoon," responded Tyler MacAfee, the airports authority's vice-president of communications and government relations.

MacAfee said the province has moved ahead "unilaterally" with the regulations and they will cause "friction between new residential development and airport operations."

Development proposals for the area around Polo Park face stiff opposition from the Winnipeg Airports Authority. (Google Street View)

Proponents of development who wish to harness the established transportation and infrastructure around Polo Park are generally happy with the new rules.

Shindico Realty and Cadillac Fairview have proposed a massive residential development around Polo Park.

"It's an important step and it shows good progress, and ultimately, I think is a signal … that, you know, even though it's been a bit of a rocky road, we do want them to make this huge investment," Justin Zarnowski, general counsel for Shindico, said about the regulations.

Zarnowski said there's still work to do before the companies take a development application to the City of Winnipeg, which would prompt public consultations on their plans.

CBC News asked Coun. Cindy Gilroy, the chair of the city's property and planning committee, for reaction to the regulations, but she did not respond.

Mayor Brian Bowman was asked at a news conference on Thursday if he would support the required changes to Winnipeg bylaws, but he said he only saw the province's announcement on Twitter and the city's public service would review the regulations.

Municipal board hearings

Wrangling over development in the airport area hasn't ended yet; the Manitoba Municipal Board will start hearings on Monday and it's not clear how the passing of provincial regulations will settle the matter.

The Municipal Board is a quasi-judicial tribunal that has authority to resolve disputes around issues such as zoning and subdivisions.

The dispute over development around Polo Park arrived in front of the board after the federal government got involved on behalf of the airports authority, and city council ultimately voted to delay a decision to change the airport vicinity plan.

The fact the board is still scheduled to meet has made the councillor for the area, Scott Gillingham, cautious about weighing in on the regulations.

Gillingham told CBC News he's consistently supported development around Polo Park, but would hold back further comment until the board has deliberated,.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who's on the property and planning committee, was not as guarded.

Lukes, who represents Waverley West, said the city doesn't have a choice but to accept the province's regulations and wholeheartedly supports development around the mall area.

"We need to focus on economic recovery. There are a lot of social issues and we need to pay for them," Lukes said. "We can't keep taxing the taxpayer."