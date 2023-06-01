Tougher rules for derelict buildings take step forward at Winnipeg city hall

Owners of derelict properties could soon face new fees and tougher security requirements after Winnipeg city councillors approved a package of new rules on Thursday.

Winnipeg's property committee voted unanimously to amend the city's vacant and derelict buildings bylaw to allow the director of the property and development department to issue demolition permits without a public hearing, and without requiring a plan to build something new in its place.

The changes would also add four new bylaw enforcement officers dedicated to keeping track of derelict buildings, and would require owners to pay inspection fees. They would also force owners to install security fences, lighting and cameras around problem buildings.

"We're laser-focused on this tough-as-nails approach. Why? Because what what we've done in the past isn't working," property committee chair Sherri Rollins told reporters after the meeting.

The number of derelict properties in Winnipeg has grown by nearly 50 per cent in the last five years. There are now more than 680 properties registered by the city.

Vivian Ketchum is an inner-city advocate who lives in the West Alexander neighbourhood. The changes will have many benefits for her community, she said.

"Drug dens will be decreased.… It won't be a a children's playground," she said.

"I do see children going into these houses, so that's a major concern for me."

The changes are part of a wider push from the city to crack down on derelict buildings.

Last month, the city started charging owners for firefighting costs at vacant buildings.

Point Douglas advocate Sel Burrows told the committee he's confident the changes will have a positive impact, although he said "the devil's in the details."

While Ketchum wants to see problem properties demolished so they no longer pose a safety hazard, she ultimately wants to see properties fixed so people can live in them.

"I want my community back," she said.

"I used to come here to my friend's house with tea and and there used to be people sitting outside, kids playing in the playground. And where are they now? They're they're gone."

Council will vote on the changes later this month, which Ketchum hopes will take the city another step closer to healing her neighbourhood.