Winnipeg declares local state of emergency as collapsed trees threaten safety

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has declared a local state of emergency in the wake of a wicked snowstorm that walloped the southern portion of the province into the October long weekend.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Bowman announced a local state of emergency for Winnipeg in order to allow crews to respond to public safety issues resulting from downed trees in contact with hydro lines and expedite the post-storm clean up — which has already had a "significant" financial impact on the city, the mayor said during a press conference at City Hall.

"This is going to take some time, it's going to take a lot of resources, and we're all, as Winnipeggers, going to have to demonstrate a lot of patience," Bowman said.

The city estimated some 30,000 trees it owns have been damaged by the Manitoba storm.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister declared a state of emergency for the province early Sunday, and more than a dozen First Nations left in the cold and dark without power have begun evacuating the most vulnerable people from their homes in rural communities after declaring their own state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.

A local state of emergency for Winnipeg will give the city more power to access private property to deal with public trees, and private trees on public property, and to acquire additional resources to tackle what Bowman has deemed an "unprecedented weather event."

"We want to make sure that they have the clear authority in order to do their jobs," Bowman said.

Bowman said it may be months before downed trees are cleared from public spaces. He said the city will be asking the province for disaster financial assistance at the next scheduled executive policy committee meeting on Tuesday.

"Continue to check on your friends and family and neighbours."

Clean up continues

Jason Shaw, the city's assistant chief of emergency management, said it's still too soon to know if any kind of disaster funding will be available for homeowners with damaged houses. The City of Winnipeg has been in contact with several other cities to get forestry help to Winnipeg.

City officials are no longer recommending people stay home. They are asking residents to remain diligent when travelling around fallen trees and power lines.

The city estimates the storm has caused tens of millions of dollars in damage in Winnipeg alone so far.

Residents are responsible to clean up trees that have fallen on their private property. If trees are in contact with power lines, the city advises residents to call 911 and not touch them.

More than 1,519 hydro customers in Winnipeg were without power out of a total of more than 25,800 affected in the province as of 7:30 p.m., according to the province's online outage report.

