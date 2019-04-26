'25 too many': Manitoba leaders mark national day for those injured, killed at work

Xiaochun Luo was a kind, thoughtful and dedicated employee of Winnipeg's water and waste department, the city's mayor said Friday.

He was also one of 25 Manitobans who died at work, or as a result of workplace illness, last year.

Winnipeg political and labour leaders gathered at city hall Friday to honour workers who have been hurt or killed on the job.

Progressive Conservative MLA James Teitsma (Radisson) said during the National Day of Mourning ceremony Friday that the 25 people who died at work or from workplace illness last year is "25 too many."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman was emotional as he acknowledged the family of Luo, a water and waste employee who died last year at a city treatment plant. Luo's wife and brother were in the audience Friday.

"[Luo's] colleagues have shared with me the story of a dedicated professional who was thoughtful, who was incredibly kind, and a friend to everyone he came into contact with," Bowman said in speech at the event.

He was remembered, Bowman said, as a "problem-solver who was dedicated to his team's mission, ensuring clean drinking water for every single one of us, each and every day."

Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil fought tears as he addressed Luo's family.

"I'm a little emotional because my roots are in the water and waste department, and I know and value the importance of this work," he said.

"It is crucial to the life of our city, and we are grateful."

Safety 'a right, not a privilege': ATU

The National Day of Mourning started as an effort by Canada's labour movement, said Gord Delbridge, president of CUPE Local 500, at the ceremony. Now, it's recognized in more than 100 countries, he said.

The Day of Mourning is April 28, but the city observed it Friday. Ceremonies were also held at various city worksites, and SAFE Workers of Tomorrow — a not-for-profit organization that educates high school students about workplace safety — held a walk down Broadway to mark the occasion, according to a provincial news release.

Aleem Chaudhary, president of the Winnipeg branch of the Amalgamated Transit Union, told the city hall assembly more still needs to be done to improve worker safety in the city.

"Worker safety is a right, not a privilege, plain and simple," he said. "And while we have made some big strides in the 100 years since the 1919 General Strike, there is still so much more to do."

The transit union has previously said it's unhappy with the slow pace of safety upgrades promised following the 2017 slaying of driver Irvine Jubal Fraser.

Last year, the City of Winnipeg committed to becoming a SAFE Work-certified employer. So far, the city's Fleet Management Agency and Community Services have been certified, Bowman said. Other departments are working toward certification.

Flags at provincial government buildings and the WCB building will be lowered to half-mast on April 28 in honour of the National Day of Mourning.