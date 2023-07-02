Cyclist, 63, injured in hit-and-run, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police want the public's help to learn what a car was doing just before a cyclist was hit and left lying unconscious on a busy road in the Centennial neighbourhood Friday night.

Police said they came to the intersection of Isabel Street and Notre Dame Avenue around 8 p.m. and found a man, 63, who had been hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to critical, but stable condition, police said on Sunday.

Investigators found an unoccupied and heavily damaged grey 2007-vintage Pontiac G6 nearby on Juno Street between Bannatyne and William avenues, police said. They learned four males were spotted running from the car before police found it.

Police said the cyclist was crossing the intersection against a red light when he was struck.

They're asking anyone with information or who may have business surveillance camera, dashcam or other video footage showing where the car was in and around the time of the crash to contact them at 204-986-7085 or through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

