Winnipeg's labour deal with largest union slated to clear final hurdles

With the municipal election out of the way, city council is poised to finalize a new contract between the City of Winnipeg and its largest union.

A four-year deal between the city and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500 goes before council's executive policy committee on Wednesday.

The contract is retroactive to March 1, 2021, and goes to Feb. 28, 2025. It offers CUPE 500's approximately 5,000 members annual pay increases well below the rate of inflation, but maintains the city's commitment to forgo layoffs over the duration of the deal.

On average, CUPE 500 members will receive annual pay hikes of 1.65 per cent per year, at a total cost to the city of $56 million over the course of the contract.

Some job classifications will receive additional wage hikes during portions of the contract. All CUPE 500 members will receive a $900 signing bonus.

Other aspects of the deal include up to 10 paid days off a year for employees victimized by interpersonal violence and gender neutral language throughout the contract.

CUPE 500 approved the deal on Oct. 25, the day before the municipal election, by a margin of 75 to 25 per cent.

The contract is scheduled to be formalized by city council as a whole on Dec. 15 after it gets EPC approval.