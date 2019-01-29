Winnipeg Crime Stoppers doubling cash awards for meth-related crime tips

Winnipeg's Crime Stoppers is upping the ante on meth-related tips, offering double the amount on its cash rewards for information that helps solve crimes related to meth.

The tips program typically offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests, but is doubling that amount to $2,000 for information that helps solve meth-related crimes until the end of February.

The program's chairman, Paul Johnson, said Tuesday he hopes that doubling the reward will lead to a spike in calls.

In its last annual report, released in July, the Winnipeg Police Service reported an 890 per cent increase in meth possession charges since 2012.

When the report was released last summer, police Chief Danny Symth said the surge in use of methamphetamine in the city was fuelling crime in Winnipeg and putting a huge strain on city services.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 204 786-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime Stoppers website.