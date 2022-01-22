Winnipeg crews battle industrial blaze at Logan Avenue business

A Winnipeg business sustained significant damage following an industrial fire Saturday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services responded to reports of a blaze in a single-storey warehouse with a mezzanine level on Logan Avenue, between Ryan Street and King Edward Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival on scene, crews encountered a sizeable structure fire at Gladstar Truck & Trailer Parts. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was deemed under control just after 12:30 p.m., as per the release.

Most of the building's occupants got out prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Crews, including police and paramedics, assisted several individuals in safely evacuating the building, but no injuries were reported.

A portion of Logan Avenue remains closed in both directions east of Ryan Street to facilitate fire operations. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Winnipeg firefighters use an extended ladder work to contain an industrial blaze at Gladstar Truck & Trailer Parts. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the cost of damage is unknown.

CBC News reached out to the business but was unable reach anyone for comment as of Saturday afternoon.