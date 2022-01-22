Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg crews battle industrial blaze at Logan Avenue business

A Winnipeg business sustained significant damage following an industrial fire Saturday morning.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation

CBC News ·
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services respond to an industrial fire that broke out on Logan Avenue, between Ryan Street and King Edward Street, on Saturday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A Winnipeg business sustained significant damage following an industrial fire Saturday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services responded to reports of a blaze in a single-storey warehouse with a mezzanine level on Logan Avenue, between Ryan Street and King Edward Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival on scene, crews encountered a sizeable structure fire at Gladstar Truck & Trailer Parts. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was deemed under control just after 12:30 p.m., as per the release.

Most of the building's occupants got out prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Crews, including police and paramedics, assisted several individuals in safely evacuating the building, but no injuries were reported.

A portion of Logan Avenue remains closed in both directions east of Ryan Street to facilitate fire operations. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Winnipeg firefighters use an extended ladder work to contain an industrial blaze at Gladstar Truck & Trailer Parts. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the cost of damage is unknown.

CBC News reached out to the business but was unable reach anyone for comment as of Saturday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now