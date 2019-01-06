Winnipegger takes 10 ft. homemade crazy carpet down Garbage Hill

It's a crazy carpet that's 10 ft. wide and made for one sole purpose: getting as many humans as possible down a toboggan run as fast as humanly possible.

And Mark Dobres' invention does just that.

"Man, does that thing slide," laughed the Winnipegger while testing his craziest of crazy carpets at Garbage Hill Sunday.

The plastic slide — made of high density polyethylene — is certainly very fast.

Mark Dobres says he found the piece of plastic at his work, and thought he would see how many people he could fit on it. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Dobres found the material laying around at the plastic warehouse where he works and asked if he could take it home.

He told his coworkers he wanted to turn it into a giant crazy carpet and take it sliding.

"They think I'm a lunatic."

At first Dobres thought he would cut the plastic up into small crazy carpets, but then decided it would be more fun to make one massive carpet.

How many people can you send down a hill on one piece of plastic? Winnipegger Mark Dobres attempts to find out. 1:02

He posted on Facebook, asking everyone to meet him at Garbage Hill, a favourite sliding spot in Winnipeg's West End.

The carpet turned into a highlight for 17-year-old Brianna Sullivan and her friends who were also at the hill Sunday.

"It was really fast. There was lots of snow in the face and huge bumps. Every single time it felt like I was losing my stomach," Sullivan said.

"I was grasping on to strangers just to stay on," she added.

In case you were wondering how many people you can fit on one crazy carpet, this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> man has the answer: <a href="https://t.co/JZzGJcov17">pic.twitter.com/JZzGJcov17</a> —@CBCMarina

Dobres said he wants to show people that a bit of creativity can lead to a lot of fun.

"I keep hearing over and over people telling me there's nothing to do in Winnipeg, nobody's having fun," he said.

"People! Here's something interesting. How many people can I put on a giant crazy carpet, and fly down a hill at Mach 1?"

Dobres said he even posted his idea on single websites, looking for people to try his crazy carpet out.

Kids enjoyed cramming onto one giant crazy carpet. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"Hey singles, come out and meet people and slide down a crazy carpet together."

Dobres successfully made it down the hill several times, but eventually decided to pass his homemade invention on to others who were out tobogganing.

"I'm hoping people will get a sense of adventure out of this," he said.

"Who knows? Maybe some day we can get somebody out here to break a world record."

