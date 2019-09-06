Driver flees after crash at Grant Avenue and Stafford Street sends 1 to hospital

A serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Stafford Street sent one person to hospital in unstable condition Friday morning.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles left the vehicle at the scene on foot. The collision happened just before 7 a.m.

The condition of the person injured in the crash and rushed to hospital has been upgraded to stable.

Police remained on scene through the morning, and Grant was closed between Lilac and Harrow streets.

Northbound Pembina Highway was backed up all the way to Grant as drivers experienced delays trying to navigate their way around the accident site.

Drivers should avoid the intersection and can expect it to remain closed until late Friday afternoon while officers investigate, police said.

