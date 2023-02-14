1 man dead after 2 vehicles crash north of Winnipeg

A Winnipeg man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the rural municipality of St. Clements.

An RCMP patrol officer came across the crash on Highway 59 north of Stead Road, around 65 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Monday.

A vehicle travelling north on Highway 59 hit the shoulder and overcorrected, then collided with an SUV travelling south on the highway, police said.

The drivers were a 59-year-old man, who was headed north, and a 57-year-old man, in the SUV.

The 59-year-old didn't have his seat belt on and was thrown from the vehicle, RCMP said. He was pronounced dead at the location.

The 57-year-old suffered from serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.