Northbound Main Street reopens after serious crash near Assiniboine Avenue

A downtown section of Main Street has reopened after being closed for hours while police investigated a serious crash.

Northbound Main between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway reopened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several cruisers were at the scene early in the morning as police investigated a single-vehicle crash.

Officers cordoned off northbound Main while they investigated. A badly damaged silver two-door car was up on the curb.

Police have provided no other details.