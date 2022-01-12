Skip to Main Content
Northbound Main Street reopens after serious crash near Assiniboine Avenue

A downtown section of Main Street has reopened after being closed for hours while police investigated a serious crash.

Officers taped off northbound Main for hours while investigating single-vehicle collision

CBC News ·
Police taped off a section of northbound Main Street early Wednesday after a serious single vehicle crash near Assiniboine Avenue. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Northbound Main between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway reopened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several cruisers were at the scene early in the morning as police investigated a single-vehicle crash.

Officers cordoned off northbound Main while they investigated. A badly damaged silver two-door car was up on the curb.

Police have provided no other details.

Winnipeg police are asking drivers to avoid northbound Main Street near Assiniboine Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police expected the stretch of Main would reopen possibly sometime before 9 a.m. (Darin Morash/CBC)
