Northbound Main Street reopens after serious crash near Assiniboine Avenue
A downtown section of Main Street has reopened after being closed for hours while police investigated a serious crash.
Officers taped off northbound Main for hours while investigating single-vehicle collision
Northbound Main between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway reopened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Several cruisers were at the scene early in the morning as police investigated a single-vehicle crash.
Officers cordoned off northbound Main while they investigated. A badly damaged silver two-door car was up on the curb.
Police have provided no other details.