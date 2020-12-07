Skip to Main Content
Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed into building on Main Street

Police believe a medical event contributed to the crash, which happened around 12:55 p.m. near McDermot Avenue.

Man in stable condition after crash shortly before 1 p.m.

Emergency crews were at the scene of the crash on Main Street near McDermot Avenue on Monday afternoon. (Gemma Peralta/CBC)

A man is in stable condition after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a building on Main Street in Winnipeg Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, a police spokesperson said Monday, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Emergency crews were at the scene.

