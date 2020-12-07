Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed into building on Main Street
Police believe a medical event contributed to the crash, which happened around 12:55 p.m. near McDermot Avenue.
Man in stable condition after crash shortly before 1 p.m.
A man is in stable condition after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a building on Main Street in Winnipeg Monday afternoon.
Police believe a medical event contributed to the crash, which happened around 12:55 p.m. near McDermot Avenue.
The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, a police spokesperson said Monday, but has since been upgraded to stable.
Emergency crews were at the scene.
More from CBC Manitoba: