1 in hospital after crash in Winnipeg
One person is in hospital after an early morning crash at major intersection in northwest Winnipeg.
Two vehicles collided just before 4 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Leila Avenue and Pipeline Road, police said.
A police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital, but couldn't say what condition the person was in.
The spokesperson said the intersection is closed, and it's not known how long it will remain closed.