Winnipeg police investigate crash near Health Sciences Centre
Winnipeg police are investigating after a crash outside the Health Sciences Centre Friday evening.
Witness says crash involved vehicle and pedestrian; police spokesperson cannot confirm
The collision happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at Sherbrook Street and McDermot Avenue, a police spokesperson confirmed.
A witness at the scene told CBC News the collision involved a van and a pedestrian.
The spokesperson said he could not confirm the collision involved a pedestrian, or whether anybody was injured.
Sherbrook Street was closed in both directions between Bannatyne and William Avenues, the spokesperson said.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., he said the street was expected to remain closed for another five hours.