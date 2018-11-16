Winnipeg police investigate crash near Health Sciences Centre

Winnipeg police are investigating after a crash outside the Health Sciences Centre Friday evening.

The collision happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at Sherbrook Street and McDermot Avenue, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A witness at the scene told CBC News the collision involved a van and a pedestrian.

Police closed Sherbrook Street between Bannatyne and William Avenues on Friday evening. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The spokesperson said he could not confirm the collision involved a pedestrian, or whether anybody was injured.

Sherbrook Street was closed in both directions between Bannatyne and William Avenues, the spokesperson said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., he said the street was expected to remain closed for another five hours.