Winnipeg Humane Society advises caution after jump in urban coyote sightings

The Winnipeg Humane Society is warning the public to take preventative measures after a spike in coyote sightings in the city this year.

There have been 79 reported sightings of coyotes so far in Winnipeg in the 2018-19 period, a spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development said Monday. That's compared to 49 in 2017-18 and 50 in 2016-17. There have been no reports of coyotes attacking people.

The spokesperson noted the jump in sightings doesn't necessarily mean there's an increase in the actual number of coyotes in city limits. More reports could be down to increased awareness, or multiple people reporting the same animal.

But Javier Schwersensky​, CEO for the Humane Society, said the increase in calls and requests for information prompted the society to put out a public announcement on how to avoid bumping into a coyote, and what to do if you do.

"They're not a huge threat. The number of real incidents is very low," Schwersensky said. "It's more about, you know, it's upsetting, it's concerning. … It's making sure that we coexist peacefully with them."

Most coyote attacks on dogs in North America happen when the dog is running off-leash, Schwersensky said, and conflict with people tends to occur when the animal has grown used to humans — like by coming nearer to neighbourhoods to eat garbage or waste if it hasn't been properly stored.

The Humane Society listed a handful of tips in a Monday news release:

Keep your dog on a leash when not walking in designated off-leash areas.

Keep waste properly stored in garages and bins inaccessible to coyotes.

If you encounter a coyote close-up, get loud and make as much noise as you possibly can to scare it off.

Do not chase a coyote and never turn your back and run away from a coyote.

Keep your pet's vaccinations up to date, especially for rabies.

If you find yourself near a coyote and you're walking with a small dog, Schwersensky added you should pick it up.

'Particularly adept' at living alongside people: biologist

Susan Lingle, a biologist at the University of Winnipeg, said coyotes have been spotted in major cities around North America, but incidents where coyotes actually attack humans are extremely rare.

Adults are around 25 to 30 pounds, she said, and they can hunt in packs or alone. They have a wide-ranging diet that can include berries and grasshoppers or large animals like deer.

Lingle couldn't comment on why coyotes may have wandered into Winnipeg specifically. In general, though, she said coyotes tend to go into urban areas to seek out food, whether that's waste or city-dwelling prey like rabbits and deer.

"As a species, coyotes have been particularly adept at living alongside us without many conflicts," she said.

Watch some wily coyotes near the Seine River:

A resident spotted these wily coyotes near Humboldt Road Dec. 1. Coyote spottings are up in Winnipeg. 0:48

Pets are more at risk than humans when it comes to coyotes, she added. But she noted people may misinterpret certain coyote behaviours. It's not likely a coyote would try to actively lure a dog to its den, for instance, although a dog might chase a coyote there, she said. And if a coyote is following you, it may just be because they're observant animals.

Schwersensky said the humane society advocates for finding a way to live around coyotes and respecting the role the animals can play in local ecosystems.

"The best thing that we can do in our opinion, and based on science, is to peacefully coexist with them and respect their spaces."