Winnipeg city council opens streets for cyclists, not pedestrians

Winnipeg city council has voted to expand the number of streets that are part of the Sunday and holiday bicycle route program, but it will not allow pedestrians to walk on those streets because that's against Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act.

The 17 streets will be closed to most vehicular traffic to allow cyclists to ride safely, but pedestrians will not be allowed on any of the routes because of provincial road restrictions.

Four of the 17 streets will only be closed on weekends.

The program will start on some of the streets as early as May 4, with a target of the May long weekend to get the rest of the routes in place.

Residents who live on the designated routes will be allowed vehicle access to their homes but must limit the drive to a single block on the closed street.

City council voted 15-1 in favour of expanding a pilot project that started last year as a way of allowing residents to get some physically distanced exercise.

The dissenting vote came from Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who hoped to add some streets in his ward to the list, but they were found to be unsuitable for the project.

"This came out of COVID-19, as a response to give people recreational activities where there were none available," said infrastructure and public works committee chair Matt Allard, who described the process as "one of the most co-operative" he'd seen on city council.

A wrinkle in the effort is a report from the city's public works department that says the program cannot allow pedestrians to use the closed streets because that violates Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act.

Provincial Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler told CBC News earlier this month that his government would not consider changing the act to allow people to walk on the streets because of safety concerns.

"We do not ever contemplate the mixing of vehicles and pedestrians. They don't mix. Pedestrians always lose," the Progressive Conservative MLA said.

Despite that assertion from Schuler, public works staff have been told to investigate an amendment to the Highway Traffic Act "to enact bylaws that permits pedestrians to walk on the roadway when a sidewalk is present."

River Heights councillor John Orlikow told colleagues on city council he isn't sure how to stop people from walking on the designated close streets, even if it violates Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act. (John Einarson/CBC )

Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights/Fort Garry), who has the popular Wellington Crescent route in his ward, mused aloud during the meeting that it was likely people would walk on the streets regardless of the rules.

"I'm not sure how we are going to stop that," Orlikow said. "I'd like to see how it works for the next two months."

The following streets will limit vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, except otherwise noted:

Assiniboine Avenue — Parkside Drive to Ferry Road (weekends and holidays only).

Rover Avenue — Hallet Street to Stephens Street (weekends and holidays only).

Scotia Street — Armstrong Avenue to Anderson Avenue; also includes portions of St. Cross Street, Cathedral Avenue, Forrest Avenue, Marymound Way and Leila Avenue (weekends and holidays only).

Wellington Avenue — Maryland Street to Strathcona Street (weekends and holidays only).

Alexander Avenue — Arlington Street to Princess Street.

Churchill Drive — Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue.

Egerton Road — Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue.

Harbison Avenue W. — Henderson Highway to eastern terminus.

Kildonan Drive — Helmsdale Avenue to Irving Place.

Kilkenny Drive — Burgess Avenue to Kings Drive, and Kings Drive — Kilkenny Drive to Patricia Avenue.

Linwood Street — Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue.

Lyndale Drive — Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street.

Ravelston Avenue — Wayoata Street to Brewster Street.

Rose Lake Court surrounding Rose Lake Green.

Wolseley Avenue — Raglan Road to Maryland Street.

Wellington Crescent — Academy Road to Guelph Street.

Youville Street — Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue (after the reconstruction of Des Meurons Street).

The pilot project will be wound down on Nov. 5, 2021.