West Kildonan, Old St. Vital, Elmwood among Winnipeg areas where all adults can now book a vaccine

Manitoba has added more Winnipeg neighbourhoods to the list of COVID-19 hotspots where all adults living in the area can get vaccinated.

The areas, which are based on census neighbourhoods, include St. Vital North, River East South and Seven Oaks East.

St. Vital North includes the northern part of St. Vital, between Bishop Grandin Boulevard, the Red River, the Seine River and Carriere Avenue, commonly referred to as Old St. Vital.

River East South incorporates the neighbourhoods of Elmwood and Chalmers, while Seven Oaks East covers a large section of the city's northwest, west of the Red River, including and the neighbourhoods of West Kildonan and Garden City.

The province's website includes a map of the hot spots searchable by postal code.

In addition to all adults living in these areas, those working certain jobs — including teachers, convenience store employees, and restaurant staff — in those hot spots can now book appointments at a supersite, pop-up or urban Indigenous vaccine clinic.

There are now 14 designated health districts in Manitoba given priority vaccine access. Also, everyone living and working in the Northern Health region is eligible.

In all other parts of the province, vaccine eligiblity for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remains at 50 and older for the general population plus 18 and older for Indigenous people. Anyone 40 and older, and people 30 to 39 with certain specific health conditions, are also eligible for the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.

To book an appointment, visit the province's online booking site or call 1-844-626-8222.