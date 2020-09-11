New Winnipeg data puts highest rates of COVID-19 in Seven Oaks, Assiniboine South

New, more detailed data on COVID-19 in Winnipeg puts the highest rate of cases in the city's northernmost district, followed by neighbourhoods in the southwest.

A total of 92 cases have been reported in people living in the Seven Oaks district, including 32 active cases, says provincial data released Friday that breaks the city's COVID-19 cases down into 12 separate districts.

The Seven Oaks district, which is north Winnipeg west of the Red River, reported the highest incidence rate in the city at 11.19 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people.

That district is followed by Assiniboine South, in Winnipeg's southwest, which posted a lower number of cases — 39, including five that were active on Friday — but the city's second-highest incidence rate at 10.54 cases per 10,000 people.

The data released Friday followed a promise from Health Minister Cameron Friesen to share more detailed data about Winnipeg cases, nearly a month after the province started publishing district-level data on COVID-19 cases in other parts of Manitoba.

Cases are organized into districts based on the address on each individual's Manitoba health card at the time they tested positive, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said earlier this week.

Incidence rates are posted because the overall number of cases in each district may be misleading due to variations in population across areas, Roussin said.

After Seven Oaks, the highest number of cases reported by district was in Fort Garry, in south Winnipeg west of the Red River, at 66 cases, including 15 that are considered active. However, that district posted a middle-range incidence rate at 6.67 cases per 10,000 people.

The lowest incidence rate was posted in the St. Boniface district at 2.17 cases per 10,000 people. The district has reported a total of 14 cases, including three that are active.

The data is available on the province's website.