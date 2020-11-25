Scaled-down Christmas will be a challenge, but Winnipeg families prepared to sacrifice for safety

Manitobans have been advised to plan for a household-only holiday season this year — and while it won't be easy, some Winnipeggers say they're committed to following public health advice and finding ways to spread joy safely.

Shiela Redublo and her family have had their Christmas tree up since September. But she said they're not willing to put anyone at risk in the name of celebration.

"Christmas is big for us, really. Culture-wise, it's the most celebrated occasion of the year, and we are big on gatherings for Christmas, the same way with our families back home," said Redublo on Tuesday.

"Now with COVID, it's going to be really different and a challenge, so we're trying to channel different ways to be able to celebrate Christmas."

In her family's case, that involves a mountain of candy and treats they plan to package up and send to loved ones in the Philippines, instead of hosting their usual 20-person gatherings.

It's a way to keep the Christmas spirit alive and share holiday joy with family members who can't join in in-person.

"At the end of the day, it's really not worth taking a risk to celebrate and gather, when you know that everybody's going to be at risk and the people out there will be at risk," Redublo said.

"Instead of concentrating on what we cannot do, we are trying to concentrate on things that we can do, and we could help other people."

On Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister urged Manitobans not to gather in groups over the holidays, and to spend the festive season only with the people in their household.

Pallister said he couldn't say if the current ban on indoor gatherings will still be in effect by Dec. 25, but called on the public to find other ways to connect.

Currently in Manitoba, visitors are forbidden in private residences, with a few exceptions. That rule is expected to be in place until at least Dec. 11, as the province struggles to contain skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.

For Kenneth Salazar and his family, the call to protect others also outweighs the pain of missing a traditional Christmas.

"We are all in this together, and we should be co-operating with the government in order to stop the spread of COVID-19," Salazar said on Tuesday.

His 14-year-old daughter, Katrina, said the house will be unusually quiet this year, without their customary gatherings and group events.

"It's really unfortunate [not] being able to have the people that you care and love over for to celebrate the holiday that we've all been waiting for all year," she said.

But the sacrifice is temporary, Salazar said, and he's focused on honouring Christmas safely.

"Let's just celebrate Christmas with full heart and with open heart and with respect to everyone," he said. "I think that's the best [gift] we could give to everyone."