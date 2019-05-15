Family adventure: Winnipeg couple shares year-long trip with kids, 8 and 5, in new book

A Winnipeg couple who packed up their two young kids and travelled the globe for a year and lived to tell about it are sharing their adventures in a new book.

Daria Salamon and Rob Krause sold their car, some furniture, and rented out their Osborne Village home in February 2015 to take the trip of a lifetime with their kids, Isla and Oskar, who were 8 and 5 at the time.

The couple share stories from their travels in a book 'Don't Try This At Home', which launches at McNally Robinson Booksellers on Grant Avenue Thursday evening. (Turnstone Press) "Life was just getting a little boring I suppose," said Salamon, an author and blogger.

The couple started out camping in New Zealand for two months before making their way to South East Asia, Australia, Samoa, Fiji, Thailand, and later South America.

Salamon and Krause share stories of adventure — and misadventure — in the new book called Don't Try This at Home.

The book takes readers through the good and sometimes scary experiences of travelling as a family, from temporarily losing their daughter in Thailand to a broken-down bus in Malaysia.

"So it was 4 a.m. and we were stuck in the middle of the road," Salamon told CBC's Julie Dupre on Information Radio.

"We thought they'd send another bus to pick us up, and the bus driver just laughed and said 'No, no, you're on your own now.'

"Another time we found ourselves looking for anacondas in the Amazon, which now, in retrospect, maybe not the best idea," she laughed.

The couple's trip was temporarily interrupted seven months into the journey when Krause's father passed away. The family returned home for a short time before resuming their trek in South America.

Daria Salamon, centre left, her husband Rob Krause, far right, and their kids Isla, far left, and Oskar, centre right, stuck to a strict budget of $150 a day while travelling. (Submitted by Daria Salamon)

Strict budget

Sticking to a strict budget of $150 a day, home schooling their kids, and occasionally picking up freelance work while travelling, the family of four made it work.

Despite the challenges, Salamon says, she would do it all again.

"It was very hard when we were on the trip," she said. "I would say it was the hardest year of our life, but hands-down the most rewarding."

The couple say they learned a lot, including how to make due without a lot of possessions.

"We had to constantly get rid of things for a year, because we have to carry everything on our backs," Salamon said.

"Who needs four pairs of underwear, really?" Kraus chimed in, laughing.

"We washed underwear in a sink for an entire year," Salamon said.

Despite the year being one of the most difficult or their lives, Salamon says it was also the most rewarding. (Submitted by Daria Salamon)

Salamon says her kids also learned not to take things for granted.

"I feel like they have less expectations for things and they don't ask for as much," she said.

'Can we drink the water, mom?'

"I love to tell the story of when we were going to Disney my daughter asked what shots we would need. And my son asked, when we got to a Best Western, 'Can we drink the water, mom?'"

Krause, who works as a consultant, says people often ask them how they could just up and leave for a year.

"This seems impossible," he said. "It's not that hard. The hardest part is just getting going — getting over the fear of what's going to go wrong or what possibly could happen."

The couple will launch their book on Thursday at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson bookstore on Grant Avenue.