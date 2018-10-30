Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg couple foregos long term care to stay home together
Winnipeg couple foregos long term care to stay home together

Claire and Ruth Wyatt have been married 68 years. The couple is choosing not to go into long term care in order to stay together in their home.
