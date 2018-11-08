Winnipeg city councillor 'disturbed' private info from background check was leaked by police

A Winnipeg city councillor says she is "disturbed" confidential information regarding her background check was leaked to the news media.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board last week after learning she had failed a background check conducted by the Winnipeg Police Service.

"Much to my surprise, I was informed verbally by members of the WPS that I had failed this check and that my security clearance would be denied," Santos said in a three-page statement Thursday evening.

"This decision was confusing and unclear. I have never been arrested, nor have I nor my husband have ever been charged or convicted of any crime. We have no criminal records."

Santos was never given a reason for the failure, even after asking for an explanation, she said. Winnipeg police also denied Santos' request to review the information that was gathered during the background check.

But earlier this week, Global News reported that Santos, who is also acting deputy mayor, failed her background check because of her ties to an alleged drug trafficker and his associate, citing anonymous police sources.

Santos found the leak disturbing and believes it violates her family's privacy.

"The media reports regarding the two individuals have nothing to do with my work as a city councillor and are simply family friends we no longer have ties with," Santos said in her statement.

"The only real connection I share with them is that we all come from the same community — the same community that has experienced systemic racism and disproportionately high involvement in the justice system."

Santos says the one truth is that her husband made the mistake of lending their vehicles to help a friend.

Santos is considering rescinding her resignation, as well as pursuing legal action to clear her name and "challenge the perceived conflicts of interest within the makeup of the Winnipeg Police Board," she said.

The police board is a civilian oversight body for the WPS. Provincial legislation and a Winnipeg bylaw require all potential police board members to pass background security checks prior to their appointment.

Although another agency can perform the background checks, the WPS usually conducts the security checks for police board appointees.

Coun. Markus Chambers (St.Norbert-Seine River), who is also chair of the police board, was planning to table a motion at Thursday's city council meeting that would ask the public service to review how police board background checks are conducted in other parts of Canada.

Chambers told CBC News Wednesday night the motion is an attempt to educate people about the process, and protect the WPS from unwarranted criticism. It would also allow the city to update its policing practices, he said.

In her statement, Santos said she is pleased by the prospect that the process could become more transparent.