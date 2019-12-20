Winnipeg ups the ante, now offers Portage Place buyer $20M package

The City of Winnipeg is now putting $20 million on the table toward a $400-million renovation of Portage Place by Toronto-area developer Starlight Investments.

City council will vote Thursday on a deal to provide $11.3 million over 10 years to Starlight, provided the company secures federal and provincial grants as well as financing for the project.

Council is also considering up to $2.1 million for a "community space" in the redevelopment, $5.6 million worth of streetscaping around the project, $600,000 worth of transit improvements and $400,000 worth of permit and planning fee rebates.

Starlight made a conditional $69.9-million offer for the mall, which opened in 1987 as part of a downtown Winnipeg redevelopment megaproject. Starlight's renovation plans include a residential tower, public washrooms and a community space, whose operations would be funded at least in part by government or community groups.

Starlight requested $60 million from three levels of government in capital funding for the project. The Manitoba government agreed to provide $28.7 million in tax increment financing, a funding mechanism that uses future increases in property tax revenue that flow from the increased assessed value of redeveloped properties.

Ottawa has yet to confirm any funding for the project.

As recently as last week, Winnipeg put $5 million on the table. A pair of motions by Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) upped the ante.

A vote is expected early this afternoon.