Tracking who they're backing: A guide to candidate allegiances, endorsements in Winnipeg's election

Officially, there are no parties at city hall. But there are plenty of unofficial slates in this election.

No fewer than 15 city council candidates are either supported by labour entities or are backing mayoral candidates.

Here's where their allegiances lie:

Firefighter-endorsed candidates

Historically, the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg has been the most politically active union in the city. This year, it's staying out of the mayoral race.

The UFFW is active in seven out of Winnipeg's 15 council wards, however.

The firefighters are supporting four incumbent councillors: Matt Allard in St. Boniface, Scott Gillingham in St. James, Brian Mayes in St. Vital and Mynarski's Ross Eadie, union president Alex Forrest said.

The UFFW is also supporting Garth Steek in his effort to unseat John Orlikow in River Heights-Fort Garry and two candidates in wide-open races: Kevin Klein in Charleswood-Tuxedo and Stephanie Meilleur in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry.

Police-associated candidates

Unlike the UFFW, the Winnipeg Police Association is not endorsing any council candidates. But the police union has accepted invitations to attend town halls about crime organized by three council candidates.

The police association has sent representatives to town halls organized by Klein in Charleswood-Tuxedo and Steek in River Heights-Fort Garry.

On Thursday, the union plans to attend another town hall organized by Meilleur in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, WPA president Maurice Sabourin said.

The WPA has also helped mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk develop policy.

Sabourin said the union responds to any invitation it receives.

Labour-endorsed candidates

The Winnipeg Labour Council has endorsed candidates in half the races for seats on council this fall.

The left-of-centre group has endorsed four incumbent Winnipeg councillors: Matt Allard in St. Boniface, Ross Eadie in Mynarski, Brian Mayes in St. Vital and Jason Schreyer in Elmwood-East Kildonan.

The council has also endorsed two candidates in wards with no incumbents — Sherri Rollins in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry and Kate Sjoberg in Point Douglas.

It has also endorsed Josh Brandon, who is trying to unseat Cindy Gilroy in Daniel McIntyre, as well as Kurt Morton, who is competing against two sitting councillors in St. James: Scott Gillingham and Shawn Dobson.

Team Jenny Motkaluk

Four sitting members of council who are running for re-election form a slate of candidates who support mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk's effort to unseat incumbent Brian Bowman.

Whole all four also served as members of the unofficial council opposition in the last election, two are NDP-affiliated while two others have conservative ties.

North Kildonan's Jeff Browaty, Jason Schreyer in Elmwood-East Kildonan, Ross Eadie in Mynarski and Waverley West councillor-elect Janice Lukes — who was acclaimed on Sept. 17 — all support Motkaluk.

Browaty and Schreyer made their endorsements when Motkaluk pledged to prioritize the western extension of Chief Peguis Trail and the replacement of the Louise Bridge, respectively.

Eadie signed on to Team Motkaluk because of her tax policy, while Lukes said she believes Motkaluk would be more collaborative than Bowman.

Team Brian Bowman

While incumbent mayoral candidate Bowman is not soliciting endorsements, five council incumbents can be considered his allies.

All five were members of executive policy committee before council was prorogued for the election campaign: Allard in St. Boniface, Gillingham in St. James, Mayes in St. Vital, Orlikow in River Heights-Fort Garry and Daniel McIntyre's Gilroy.