Parker lands developer warns city of possibility of further legal action

The developer of the Parker lands is warning the City of Winnipeg it could face further legal action if it ignores a judge's decision to hold a public hearing about a plan to develop the land.

City council is due to consider a report Thursday afternoon that recommends council not hold a public hearing into a plan to develop Fulton Grove, which encompasses most of Fort Garry's Parker neighbourhood.

Gem Equities, which owns the land, won a court decision to require council to hold that public hearing. The judge slated that hearing for Nov. 13.

Gem's lawyer, Dave Hill, said city council would be flouting the court decision if it approves the recommendation to shelve the secondary plan for now.

He said the city could face any number of additional lawsuits if it proceeds in that manner.

Gem owner Andrew Marquess requested the city clerk's permission to address council, but was told he could not on the basis a court proceeding was still going on.

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil told council that while the judge made her decision Wednesday, he had not received the court order.

Only three members of council — Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert), Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Jason Schreyer (Elmwood-East Kildonan) — voted to suspend council's rules and hear Marquess out.

A vote will be held Thursday afternoon.