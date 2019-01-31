Transit safety, convention centre cash come before Winnipeg council at January meeting

Transit safety, convention centre improvements and a report critical of Coun. John Orlikow are all on the agenda as Winnipeg's city council meets as a whole for the first time this calendar year.

The January council meeting, slated for Thursday at city hall, includes a final vote on a $3.15-million plan to install driver safety shields on all 630 Winnipeg Transit buses.

The vote is expected to be unanimous. Last week, council's executive policy committee amended the plan to require the work be completed before February 2020.

Winnipeg's transit union has been lobbying for a number of safety improvements following the on-the-job killing of Irvine Jubal Fraser in 2017.

On Wednesday, transit officials published a list of measures taken to date and city councillors were briefed behind closed doors on the status of future safety improvements.

Council will also vote on a plan to spend $4.85 million to improve fire prevention and bring washrooms up to code in the older, northern portion of the RBC Convention Centre.

Some of the money would come from the city's destination marketing reserve, a kitty built up with the proceeds from accomodation taxes.

Last week, Manitoba Hotel Association president and CEO Scott Jocelyn appeared before EPC to express reservations with this plan. Nonetheless, the mayor's inner circle voted unanimously in favour of the funding.

The final vote of significance on council's 50-item agenda is a report from the office of the integrity commissioner into the way River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow dealt with Andrew Marquess, the developer of the Parker lands.

In the report, acting integrity commissioner Gregory Levine cleared Orlikow of allegations of breaching the city's code of ethics — but suggested Orlikow apologize to Marquess for two actions the commissioner deemed disrespectful.

The commissioner cannot compel Orlikow to apologize. How council deals with the report may set a precedent, as the commissioner's office has never made such a recommendation before.