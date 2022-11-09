Winnipeg council appoints Scott Gillingham to police board, fulfilling mayor's election promise

Mayor Scott Gillingham has fulfilled an election promise to get himself appointed to the Winnipeg Police Board.

A motion passed by city council on Wednesday allows councillors to appoint the mayor to the board to serve in a role other than chair — the first time a mayor of Winnipeg has had a vote on the board.

During the mayoral election, Gillingham said he wanted to provide more direction to the police board at a time when Winnipeggers are concerned about crime.

"The crime severity index in Winnipeg is too high," Gillingham told reporters after Wednesday's meeting.

During the campaign leading up to the Oct. 26 election, "crime was the top issue, remains the top issue, across the city, and I will do everything I can working with the police board to make Winnipeg a safer city," the mayor said.

The board, which was created through provincial legislation, is made up of seven to nine members. The provincial government appoints two members, with the rest appointed by the city.

The board oversees the city's police service and sets strategic goals, appoints and evaluates the chief of police, and recommends the total police budget to council.

It cannot direct police operations or set specific spending priorities.

Last week, Gillingham announced that St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers will continue as chair of the board.

Gillingham did not specify what he hopes to accomplish while on the board, saying he wants "to see the status of where things are at," and to support Chambers as chair.

St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes put forward Wednesday's motion to allow Gillingham to serve on the board. Speaking at the council meeting, Mayes acknowledged that Gillingham was fulfilling a promise of his mayoral campaign.

"Had I been running for that office, I would have done the same, I think," Mayes said.

"It's a recognition of the importance of the police board and ... not something we've done in the past, but a signal of some new energy going into police board governance."

Inner-city representation

Before Wednesday, the board had seven members, including two councillors — Chambers and Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie, who will be replaced by Gillingham.

Eadie spoke in favour of the motion to appoint Gillingham, although he said he had initially been "moving into a fighting mode in regards to changing up how we select members of the [board]."

After discussions with Gillingham, Eadie said he was "assured that there will be an inner-city representation" on the board.

Cindy Gilroy, who represents the Daniel McIntyre ward, also said Gillingham had told her he would appoint representatives from the inner city to the board.

"We have lots of issues pertaining to mental health and addictions, and we need to make sure that the people that are feeling it the most, which are people in the inner city, have that voice and are being able to raise those concerns," she said.

University of Winnipeg criminology professor Kelly Gorkoff said she doesn't think Gillingham's appointment to the board will have much impact on reducing crime.

She said as a councillor, Gillingham's tendency was to focus on the development of community safety partnerships, which don't address the root causes of crime, Gorkoff said. His time might be better spent liaising with the provincial government to address those root causes, like lack of housing and access to addictions services, she said.

His commitment to appoint members from the inner city, however, could have a more significant impact, Gorkoff said.

"I think this is a step in the right direction, to really try to involve people who perhaps understand what safety means from a very different, grounded perspective ... and I think he could be quite inventive in who he decides to ask to be on that police board."

The terms for current appointees expire at the end of this year. Gillingham said he will take some time to consider who the next appointees should be.

Committee appointments

Councillors also voted Wednesday on which members will serve on the city's various committees, boards and other appointments.

Last week, Gillingham announced the members of his executive policy committee, which includes the chairs of each standing policy committee. He also announced that he would reduce the number people in EPC from seven to six, by eliminating the former innovation and economic development committee and folding it into other committees.

The councillors on the five standing policy committees are:

Finance and economic development:

Jeff Browaty (chair).

Janice Lukes.

Sherri Rollins.

Jason Schreyer.

Public works:

Janice Lukes (chair).

Markus Chambers.

Devi Sharma.

Russ Wyatt.

Property and development:

Sherri Rollins (chair).

Matt Allard.

Shawn Dobson.

Evan Duncan.

Community services:

John Orlikow (chair).

Evan Duncan.

Russ Wyatt.

Ross Eadie.

Water, waste and environment: