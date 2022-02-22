Winnipeg police warn convoy protesters they must leave legislature district or face charges

Protesters at the provincial legislature are being warned they must leave, according to a release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

A letter from police delivered to the protest organizers this afternoon says all protest-related vehicles, trailers and tractors in the area of Broadway and Memorial Boulevard must leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Caleb Brown, a protest co-organizer with the self-proclaimed Winnipeg Freedom Convoy, confirmed with CBC News that organizers have received the letter and are discussing their next course of action.

The letter warns people that if they choose not to comply, they face the possibility of arrest and criminal charges such as mischief and intimidation, the release says

The letter also says vehicles could be seized and turned over to the Crown.

Winnipeg police have said they will use the authority under the federal Emergencies Act to seize equipment and freeze the assets of protesters.





The protest has gone on for nearly three weeks.