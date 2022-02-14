New leaders take over Winnipeg convoy protest after province announces end to mandates

The anti-vaccination mandate protest that has occupied parts of downtown Winnipeg streets for more than a week will reorganize itself under new leadership after the provincial government announced hard end dates for COVID-19 pandemic health orders.

With Premier Heather Stefanson's announcement last Friday that restrictions will come to an end on March 15, "the Manitoba Legislature is no longer the most appropriate location for our advocacy," organizers said in a letter released on Monday.

Many of the organizers have already gone home, the letter states.

Not all of the protesters will leave the site at Memorial Boulevard and Broadway, which initially formed in response to the federal government's imposition of a vaccination mandate for truckers crossing into the United States, but drew in a wide array of groups disaffected by COVID-19 health restrictions.

"Those whose livelihoods have been impacted by federal travel mandates still have no jobs to return to and their voices need to be heard," the letter states.

"At this point, a number of long-distance haulers are planning to remain on site at the Manitoba Legislative Building while further reducing disruptions to residents in the area, and organization of that protest will shift to a new team."

The letter does not mention how many people intend to remain on site, what impact that will have on the scale of the protest site, or who the new leaders are.

After Stefanson's announcement on Friday, Winnipeg Freedom Convoy organizer Caleb Brown told CBC News the site would be scaled back, but did not provide any further details.

Protesters had planned a number of events over the weekend, including family activities Saturday afternoon, a rally at 3 p.m. and watching the Jets play in the evening.

More of the same was expected for Super Bowl Sunday.

Counter-protesters gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building on Saturday, bearing messages telling the convoy protesters to go home.

Residents in the area have said the constant honking and traffic delays have been disruptive and frustrating. There have also been reports of protest organizers setting off fireworks.

Winnipeg police have not said if they have issued any tickets in connection with the protest.

Another anti-vaccination mandate blockade at the Canada-U.S. border at Emerson continues, now into its fifth day.