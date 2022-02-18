Winnipeg truck protest moving to Memorial Park to open up Broadway, organizers say

Protestors who have occupied part of Broadway in downtown Winnipeg for two weeks are moving their trucks, organizers say, though not far away.

Organizers of the Winnipeg Freedom Convoy said Friday they are moving their vehicles to Memorial Park in an effort to minimize their impact on the downtown area while still continuing their protest of pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Earlier this week, the protesters said they have agreed to limit their honking to twice a day, at 9 a.m. and 6:58 p.m., to limit how much they affect residents in the downtown area.

The trucks had been limiting traffic on Broadway between Osborne Street and Kennedy Street since Feb. 4.

The protest site at Memorial Boulevard and Broadway was initially formed in response to the federal government's imposition of a vaccination mandate for truckers crossing into the United States, but drew in a wide array of groups disaffected by COVID-19 health restrictions.

Since last week, six out of nine members of the convoy's core organizing committee moved on to "other projects" after Premier Heather Stefanson's announcement that restrictions will come to an end on March 15.

Caleb Brown, one of the remaining organizers, said Monday that the protest would remain until the federal government removed its vaccination mandates. He also said they want some form of assurance that they won't be reimposed.