Counter-protesters gather at Manitoba Legislature, ask Winnipeg 'Freedom Convoy' to go home

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have been parked outside the Manitoba Legislature for more than a week are being met by counter-protesters Saturday afternoon who want to send them a clear message: it's time to leave.

Protesters carrying signs saying "vaccines save lives" and "I want my bedtime back" lined the steps outside the legislature building, across from the self-proclaimed "Winnipeg Freedom Convoy" on Broadway.

They could be heard chanting "go home" over the noise of honking trucks.

At around 1 p.m., police were seen arriving at the legislature and appeared to be positioning themselves between the two groups as some counter-protesters moved closer to the convoy.

Winnipeg police officers standing between the anti-pandemic restrictions convoy protest and counter-protesters Saturday afternoon.

Omar Kinnarath, one of the organizers of the counter-protest, said they want to send a message to the convoy, as well as police and the provincial government, that "what's going on is a slap in the face to this community."

"We want to tell these folks that they're wrong, and the community is going to show up and tell them that what you believe is, like, is not right, and you're causing a lot of harm by being here, and we would just wish that they would go home to their warm houses," he said.

Demonstrators at the downtown intersection have been honking horns since last Friday in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

Residents in the area have said the constant honking and traffic delays have been disruptive and frustrating. There have also been reports of protest organizers setting off fireworks.

In an effort to curb reports of excessive honking, the convoy updated its code of conduct Wednesday. It now says honking is only permitted for two minutes at the top of every hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., as well as "short intermittent honking."

Members of the 'Winnipeg Freedom Convoy' remained parked along Memorial Boulevard Saturday morning.

Autumn Hartle joined the counter-protest with her daughter. She said the honking and exhaust fumes from the trucks has been giving her headaches for days, and that her daughter can't sleep.

"I'm here to say this is not the right way to protest your original and intended message, which I could maybe have supported. But this way? Absolutely not. This is disgusting."

Hartle said she's angry with Winnipeg police and the provincial government for their lack of action.

"You're going to tell me on the ground you can't do anything about it? Yeah you can. so Danny Smyth, let's go. Make them gone. Yes, you can do something, why you're not, I don't know."

Despite the province's announcement Friday that most restrictions will be coming to an end in the next month, protesters said they plan to remain parked outside the Legislature Building until all of the mandates are removed.

Autumn Hartle and her nine-year-old daughter Amelie, who live in the area, attended a counter-protest with a message for the 'Winnipeg Freedom Convoy' set up in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

The protesters said Friday their presence will include family activities Saturday afternoon, a rally at 3 p.m. and watching the Jets play in the evening.

More of the same is expected on Super Bowl Sunday.