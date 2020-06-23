Winnipeg convention centre asks city for financial lifeline as it bleeds cash during pandemic

The vast meeting spaces at the RBC Convention Centre echo loudly with the sounds of an empty building.

June is usually a time when exhibitors from across North America and graduates from across Winnipeg fill the halls of the sprawling downtown facility.

"The cancellations and postponement of events has really had a devastating effect on so many people — from our staff to our clients to our partners and stakeholders," convention centre president and CEO Drew Fisher told CBC News.

Management at the convention centre have now asked the City of Winnipeg for help in the form of a $7.5-million loan guarantee to cover losses that may continue through to next year.

The massive meeting space underwent a significant expansion, completed in 2015, and Fisher says it was booking record business the last two years. This year looked even more promising — until the health emergency began.

The effects of public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have slammed the doors shut on the meeting and convention business for months.

"Normal circumstances, we'd be bustling with people," Fisher said. "We are right now in the heart of grad season and we'd be preparing for another thousand-[place] dinner with lots of excitement."

Convention centre president Drew Fisher says cost-cutting cannot replace lost business and the facility will need help to cover a massive drop in revenue. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The facility has already booked a loss of $1.3 million to April of this year and the forecast is for more red ink.

The convention centre has already taken a series of steps to mitigate some of the financial damage.

Senior management have rolled back their salaries by 11 per cent until the end of the year and non-union staff have taken a seven per cent wage cut. Three positions that were vacant were not filled.

Temporary layoff notices were sent to unionized and non-unionized staff, maintenance has been deferred and there is a hiring freeze in place.

There are concerns things could get worse before they get better.

Under an"optimistic" forecast, large events could return to the building by September, but that would still involve operating losses totalling $3.5 million.

A pessimistic "no events" scenario envisions no functions in the facility through to the end of 2020, and losses climbing to $5 million.

East India Company co-owner Sachit Mehra says the loss of convention centre bookings is 'devastating' for downtown businesses. He hopes there is a strategy for recovery. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Just down the block from the convention centre, the East India Company restaurant has only a few diners. Co-owner Sachit Mehra uses the same word Fisher did for the impact of the closure — "devastating."

"Those per diem dollars that come into the city are meaningful. They mean a lot to our business, they mean a lot to the businesses around us. The hotels, transportation — you can see it right off the bat," Mehra said.

It's the future he worries about.

"Over a long term, the lost events … the ability to keep those people coming in, is the part where it gets a little scary."

If the convention centre remains shuttered until late 2020 or into the next year, Mehra will have paid many months of high rents, staff wages and upkeep, with an equal number of months of significantly lower revenue.

He hopes the provincial government has a strategy in place soon that will market the city and the province and provide support the hospitality industry.

Winnipeg could be a safe place to meet

The convention centre's Fisher is working on a marketing plan that would leverage Manitoba's relatively low COVID-19 infection rate to a message to businesses looking to get back into mass meetings.

"When you can travel to a destination and know that it's safe, how relaxing and refreshing is that?" Fisher said.

The RBC Convention Centre would normally be bustling with graduations and meetings in June. Instead, it is eerily quiet. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

The convention centre's request for financial support from the city will likely get approval at council. The request for the loan guarantee has the backing of finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham.

"The convention centre has taken several steps to reduce their expenses, but without the ability to generate revenue they face significant cash flow challenges," Gillingham wrote in an email.

"As the economy reopens, the business of conferences and conventions will be restored. The convention centre needs to be a position to attract those conferences to our city."