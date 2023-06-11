Winnipeg police say two men in their 20s were attacked and sent to hospital following a convenience store robbery in the early hours of the morning.

The release said officers responded to a report of a commercial robbery near McPhillips Street and Selkirk Avenue around midnight. The Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and learned that the two men were armed with bear spray and a hatchet and demanded money from the 20-year-old and 24-year-old store employees.

They attempted to stop the robbery, but one of the suspects armed himself with a metal object and assaulted both victims in the upper body, police said. One of the men was also disguised to hide his identity, the release added.

Both victims were transported to hospital and received treatment for injuries sustained from the assault.

The release said North District General Patrol and Community Support officers searched the area for the suspects, who had fled on foot after stealing the till's cash drawer and tobacco products.

Officers located the suspects in the back lane of Manitoba Avenue near Sinclair Avenue and placed them under arrest without incident, police said.

The release said the suspects and employees of the store weren't previously known to each other.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with robbery, possession, disguise with intent and was detained in custody. Police added in the release that a 40-year-old is facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon, but was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.