Mayor follows through on promise to revisit road construction strategy
Working group will take another stab at 24/7 construction
A group of construction industry experts will try to help the City of Winnipeg improve the way it builds roads and informs the public about road projects.
Mayor Brian Bowman has followed through on his 2018 mayoral-campaign promise to put together a working group that will attempt to improve the way it designs roads, issues tenders to construction companies and does the work.
This will include taking another look at ways to engage in some road construction projects 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Bowman said Monday. The city previously studied the idea twice over the past 12 years.
The mayor says it may be possible for specific projects to benefit from 24/7 construction, a practice only conducted sparingly at the moment.
Winnipeg public works director Jim Berezowsky and communications director Felicia Wiltshire will sit on the working group, along with Winnipeg Construction Association president Ron Hambley, Jon Alward of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Manitoba Heavy Construction Association president Chris Lorenc and Brad Cook, the new president of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies in Manitoba.
Bowman made the announcement at an event to mark what he described as the start of the 2019 road construction season.
Road construction began in Winnipeg on May 8, Berezowsky said.
