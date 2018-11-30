Ambulances to stop bringing most critically ill patients to Concordia, as part of transition from ER

Winnipeg's ambulance protocols will change next month, as Concordia Hospital's emergency room begins its transition into a ​walk-in clinic, which is expected to be completed by next summer.

Starting Dec. 10, ambulances transporting the most critically ill patients will be diverted away from Concordia, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a Friday news release. Those patients will instead be taken to other facilities including the Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital.

Patients in very serious condition will also be routed away from Concordia between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., the health authority said.

The Concordia Hospital emergency department will remain open 24/7 to provide critical emergency services to patients who are not transported by ambulance.

The health authority said the changes will not lead to any layoffs or a reduction in hours for staff.

They're part of the second phase of the Progressive Conservative government's sweeping changes to health care in the province, which will see the emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks shut down by next summer.

Concordia's emergency room will be replaced by a walk-in connected care clinic, while the ER at Seven Oaks will become an urgent care centre.

"We remain grateful to our amazing staff for their professionalism, flexibility and dedication to our patients during this transition period," said Valerie Wiebe, CEO of Concordia Hospital, in a written release.