Manitoba reaches deal with private lab to expand COVID testing capacity

Manitoba has reached a deal with a private Winnipeg laboratory to increase provincial COVID-19 testing capacity by nearly 30 per cent by the end of the week.

Since early last week, the province has been struggling to meet a massive spike in demand for COVID-19 tests spurred on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Motorists in Winnipeg have been waiting hours to get a nasopharyngeal swab at testing centres, while the provincial Cadham Laboratory and private company Dynacare have struggled to meet the resulting processing demands.

Together, Cadham and Dynacare have been able to process an average of 3,560 PCR tests per day over the past week.

On Dec. 21, Winnipeg firm BioScision Diagnostics offered to process as many as 1,000 tests per day, said Dr. Richard Rusk, a consultant for BioScision.

The province responded on Dec. 23 and the two sides have reached a deal, Manitoba Central Services said Wednesday in a statement.

"We will expand testing capacity in this province," said Dr. Brent Guppy, chief science officer for BioScision.

The province says BioScision will begin providing service by the end of this week.

Last week, provincial officials pledged to expand both laboratory processing capacity and sampling capacity at testing centres.

It's unclear when the province will scale up capacity at testing centres the way it did during the fall of 2020, the last time demand for a test in Winnipeg vastly exceeded supply.

The turnaround time for test results, meanwhile, has increased from roughly 18 hours several weeks ago to around five days. The backlog of test samples exceeded 12,500 on Monday, officials said.

To reduce the burden on testing sites, the province has sent home people who show up at testing sites with rapid antigen tests to use at home, provided they are both symptomatic and vaccinated.