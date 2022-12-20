7 Winnipeg community centres awarded renovation grants totalling $513K
City received 14 applications worth $1 million, approved half of those
Seven Winnipeg community centres are sharing more than $500,000 in funding for renovations through the city's grant program.
"Community centres have a special place in my heart," Mayor Scott Gillingham said at Tuesday's announcement, noting his introduction to politics was serving on a community centre board.
"Winnipeg's unique community centre model brings our neighbourhoods together and helps give them an identity."
The community centres receiving grants are:
- Fort Garry.
- Norberry-Glenlee.
- Robert A. Steen.
- Roblin Park.
- Varsity View.
- Westdale.
- Westridge.
The community centre renovation grant program ensures that city-owned, board-run community centres can get help completing facility repairs, upgrades, retrofits, safety improvements and other renovation projects, a news release from the city says.
There are two intake periods each year, one in March and one in October, and since the program began in 2012, more than $14.4 million has been granted to centres across Winnipeg.
In the most recent fall intake, the city received 14 applications, requesting a total of $1,015,220. The seven applications that were approved total $513,625.
