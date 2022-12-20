7 Winnipeg community centres awarded renovation grants totalling $513K

Seven Winnipeg community centres are sharing more than $500,000 in funding for renovations through the city's grant program.

"Community centres have a special place in my heart," Mayor Scott Gillingham said at Tuesday's announcement, noting his introduction to politics was serving on a community centre board.

"Winnipeg's unique community centre model brings our neighbourhoods together and helps give them an identity."

The community centres receiving grants are:

Fort Garry.

Norberry-Glenlee.

Robert A. Steen.

Roblin Park.

Varsity View.

Westdale.

Westridge.

The community centre renovation grant program ensures that city-owned, board-run community centres can get help completing facility repairs, upgrades, retrofits, safety improvements and other renovation projects, a news release from the city says.

There are two intake periods each year, one in March and one in October, and since the program began in 2012, more than $14.4 million has been granted to centres across Winnipeg.

In the most recent fall intake, the city received 14 applications, requesting a total of $1,015,220. The seven applications that were approved total $513,625.