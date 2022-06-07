Thriving Winnipeg commerce-creation agency helps publishers target users' desires

Years before social media was even a thing, a Winnipeg software-development shop was aggregating digital coupons on its own websites, such as bargainmoose.ca and others.

In 2015, developers Matthew Tate and Emma Kelly started their own off-shoot business called Upfeat.com in the brand-new sector now known as commerce content.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.