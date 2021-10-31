Thousands pack convention centre for return of Winnipeg Comiccon

It may be Halloween, but thousands of people clad in costumes packed the RBC Convention Centre this weekend for a different reason: the return of Winnipeg Comiccon.

After two years of pandemic-related delays, more than 14,000 people took part in the three-day event downtown.

The sheer size of the event may bring out some anxiety in people, but programming director Cliff Corporale envisioned it even larger.

"It's not as big as we would've liked it to be.... A lot of people might not want to come. Travel restrictions at the border make it hard to get all the guests that we want, but all in all I think it worked out pretty well," he told CBC News on Sunday.

As far as Corporale could see, people were happy to be there.

Comiccon programming director Cliff Corporale says he envisioned the Winnipeg event bigger, but pandemic restrictions meant they had to scale back. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I see a lot of happy faces. I can see from the eyes, because masks are covering [their mouths]," he said.

Eric Simpson drove his Chevy Impala — an accurate replica from the long-running TV show Supernatural — from Texas, where it was being restored over the last nine months, to show at Winnipeg Comiccon.

He says he's glad to have it back, just in time for the event.

"No matter where I drive, people always turn their heads and smile, or honk, or give me the thumbs up. They know the car. It's a really big icon, and they love to see it on the road," he said.

Next, Simpson will drive it back to Ottawa, where he lives, for Comiccon there.

A group of Ghostbusters enthusiasts took part in the Winnipeg Comiccon on Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Jason Doerksen dressed up as James Hobson The Hacksmith, a former engineer and current YouTube video creator known for his channel Hacksmith Industries, at his first-ever Comiccon.

Doerksen was there to get autographs from celebrities, buy a few things and just take in the culture.

"It's just amazing," he said. "There's so much culture and interesting people to see."

Roughly 14,000 people attended Winnipeg Comiccon over three days, many of whom were wearing costumes, including these two visitors. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The guest of honour was Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Laurie Holden from The Walking Dead and The Shield was also there with Billy West — a voice actor from Futurama, Ren and Stimpy and Doug — and John De Lancie from Star Trek.

"It's touching all the different kinds of crowds so we can bring in a variety of people," Corporale said.

This year's Comiccon might have been scaled back, but Corporale is already envisioning a bigger and better event next year.

"If things go well ... we might surpass 20,000 [visitors], maybe edge on 30,000 depending on how things go," he said.

"I think people are hungry for these kinds of events and we can see it in people's eyes."