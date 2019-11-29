Quebec group plans to resurrect Winnipeg Comic Con

Start prepping your costumes, folks.

A new comic con event is in the works for Winnipeg, and is set to take place next fall, to replace the now-defunct Central Canada Comic Con which was cancelled earlier this year.

It's being organized by Quebec-based production company CapeFlow Productions. The company has put together roughly 40 similar conventions, and saw a need for one in Winnipeg, said Cliff Caporale, programming and partnership director for CapeFlow Productions.

"You know for sports fans they are on a regular basis they have a place to go, be it at a sports event, a football event, hockey or what not. But for geeks, we don't have as many places to go," Caporale told Nadia Kidwai on CBC's Up To Speed on Thursday.

"There are some small conventions and some small gatherings, but we want to be sure that fans have a big place that all colours of geekdom can come and enjoy themselves."

He said they are planning to bring in a mix of guests from the worlds of comic books, movies/TV and cosplay, while also featuring local talent.

The group has already booked the convention centre for Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020, is building a website, and has booked one major guest. He said they hope to have the website complete by January, and start selling tickets soon after.

At the time Central Comic Con was cancelled, Michael Paille, the event's founder, cited increases in rental fees and other costs, as well as a lack of local support from businesses and the City of Winnipeg as reasons.

Paille later said he would not be putting on any future events.