Winnipeg wants input on colonial monuments, markers, place names

Winnipeg is seeking public input on the future of old statues, monuments, plaques and place names that only reflect colonial views of the city's past.

The city wants to develop a framework to deal with historical markers that do not reflect Indigenous perspectives, such as a Main Street statue commemorating soldiers who fought against Louis Riel and suppressed Métis resistance.

Mayor Brian Bowman says Winnipeg needs a policy moving forward after Victoria, B.C., made a snap decision in 2018 to remove a statue of John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, from its city hall.

That move that was praised for furthering reconciliation efforts but also criticized for erasing a piece of Canadian history.

Bowman says while is personally opposed to removing monuments, he wants to know what Winnipeggers think so the city can have a policy in place before any decisions must be made.

"For some, the names and monuments disproportionately represent aspects of our shared history that make many in our community feel marginalized and forgotten. For others, the names and monuments celebrate progress," Bowman said.

The mayor says the city has to consider all perspectives as part of its reconciliation efforts.

To this end, the city is inviting input at winnipeg.ca/welcomingwinnipeg and holding a panel discussion at the University of Winnipeg on March 13.

The mayor says while he is aware this process is not one of Winnipeg's top priorities, it is nonetheless important.

Bowman also notes Wolseley Avenue and the Wolseley neighbourhood are named after Sir Garnet Wolseley, the Canadian army officer who suppressed Riel's Red River Resistance in 1870.