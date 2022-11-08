Winnipeggers say Canada must help pay for climate disasters in vulnerable countries

Vulnerable countries that are experiencing climate disasters says wealthier countries, like Canada, must help pay for the damage.

Some Winnipeggers are among those supporting that call.

Divya Sharma, a first-year global political economy student at the University of Manitoba, said it's time Canada recognized how its CO2 emissions are disproportionately affecting less wealthy countries, primarily in the Southern Hemisphere.

"[Climage change] is disproportionately affecting the Global South, and I think their request [to pay] for something that we're responsible for is very fair," Sharma said.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says in the period from 1850 to 2019, North America was responsible for 23 per cent of all CO2 emissions, making the continent the largest contributor during that period.

Regions with countries that are considered part of the Global South — Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East — made far lower contributions, according to the report.

Sharma, whose family immigrated to Canada nine years ago, said she's seen the impacts of the climate crisis in her home country of India.

"There's sort of this landfill. Wherever you … walk, you'll see plastic bags and all these undisposable materials."

Those conditions are common "because of the lack of, I believe, education and lack of resources," she said.

Sharma said she hopes COP27 — the United Nations' 27th annual climate change conference, currently underway in Egypt — brings an end to "false promises" from leaders on addressing the climate crisis.

She wants countries — including Canada — to pay for damages sustained in vulnerable countries.

"Let's actually focus on change this time," she said.

'There should be climate justice'

Asif Sherazi, who works in Pakistan with the the humanitarian aid organization Islamic Relief, says the issue of climate injustice is important, and countries that are contributing the most to CO2 emissions need to pay for its effects on others.

He said he sees the impacts of the climate change in the catastrophic flooding in his country, even though the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says South Asia has been responsible for just four per cent of CO2 emissions since 1850.

Asif Sherazi provides humanitarian relief on the ground with Islamic Relief Pakistan. (Submitted by Asif Sherazi)

"The countries [who] are not responsible for … climate change and its negative impacts, they are the victim of that situation," Sherazi said. "There should be climate justice."

He hopes Canadians at COP27 advocate for long-term funding to address the climate crisis and Canada's effect on the Global South.

"There's a long journey for recovery."

'No case for us to be shirking': prof

Mark Hudson, a sociology professor at the University of Manitoba, said the calls for climate justice from the Global South are a "perfectly just request."

"It's a classic case of environmental injustice that's happening on a global level," he said.

Hudson said global greenhouse gas emissions are largely due to countries like Canada. Those emissions lead to climatic instability, which in turn leads to climate disasters that displace people and uproot their lives.

"There is there is really no case for us to be shirking those kinds of financial payments," he said.

Mark Hudson, a professor of sociology at the University of Manitoba, hopes wealthier countries establish a fund to address impacts of the climate crisis faced by the Global South. (Submitted by Mark Hudson)

Hudson said to create a fund to help countries experiencing climate disasters, Canadian leaders "could be looking at the industry that actually brings us climate change, which is the oil industry, and looking at taxing those industries in order to meet some of these financing commitments."

Hudson said he hopes wealthier countries establish a fund to address impacts of the climate crisis faced by the Global South. But he doesn't expect a "solid deal" to be reached before COP27 ends on Nov. 18.

"We were shown that in the global pandemic that when push comes to shove, if we need the resources to protect people, especially our own people, we find those resources, and we need to start thinking about our own people," he said.

"That's not us in Canada, or in North America or western Europe. We need to be thinking about that in a global sense."