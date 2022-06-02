Winnipeg mayor hopefuls say they'll disclose donor list before advance voting

Mayoral hopeful Rick Shone says he'll publish a list of his campaign donors before Winnipeggers go to advance polls in this fall's civic election.

"Winnipeggers deserve to have a mayor and council that is transparent, open, and honest about the decisions being made with their tax dollars" Shone in a Thursday news release.

"The people who are running as candidates for these positions should be no different."

Under the city's rules, candidates have to file their audited statements by May 2023, well after the October election. Shone said he wants voters to know exactly who contributed to what campaign before they vote.

He's asking others who plan to run for mayor to do the same.

Nine people, including Shone, have officially registered their mayoral campaigns. When contacted by CBC, several of them said they would also disclose their donor lists.

Current St. James city councillor Scott Gillingham said he'd meet Shone's challenge.

"In my seven-and-a-half years on council, I've committed to being open and transparent with the public," he said in an interview Thursday.

"As elected officials, I think we owe that to the people we represent, so I would do the same when it comes to my donor list."

Former provincial policy advisor Shaun Loney said he would, too.

"It's going to be public anyway," he said. "I think it's important Winnipeggers know who is donating."

Former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette said the same. He made the same pledge in 2014, when he ran against current Mayor Brian Bowman, who also said then that he'd disclose his donors list.

Former Manitoba Liberal leader Rana Bokhari also committed to early disclosure, saying "transparency is important to democracy."

CBC also asked business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, who is making a second run for mayor, for a comment.

Advance polls in Winnipeg's civic election will open on Oct. 3. Election day is Oct. 26.