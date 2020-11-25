Hundreds of temporary city workers face layoffs as Winnipeg searches for redeployment options

Up to 600 temporary and part-time City of Winnipeg workers will be laid off on Sunday, but city officials say they're working to find ways to keep as many staff as possible on in alternative roles.

Ongoing facility closures and the postponement of community programming have left hundreds of staff in the city's community services department without work, Jay Shaw, the city's assistant chief of emergency management, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials are looking for ways to keep staff working in other roles, including conversations with the province to see if there are jobs for them there.

"Calls to these employees are taking place today to determine if they are interested in being redeployed and to work out our next steps," Shaw said.

"However, the employees who are unable to be redeployed will be temporarily laid off effective Sunday, Nov. 29."

Options on the table for redeployment include logistical and administrative functions with the province in the COVID-19 fight, Shaw said, although he didn't provide more specific detail.

The city is also looking at other options, like redeploying staff to work with non-governmental organizations.

But it's unlikely all affected workers will be transitioned into new roles.

"I think it would be fair to say that not all 600 are going to be able to move over to the province," Shaw said. "But we do want to be able to make that offer and try and help out as much as possible.

Must be 'responsible stewards of tax dollars': mayor

Laid-off workers will have access to mental health supports, Shaw said.

Staff who were already receiving a regular employment insurance benefits will be part of a new, supplementary unemployment benefit plan arranged with the federal government, he added, which will include four weeks of weekly top ups worth 75 per cent of their regular gross weekly salary.

"I think it's clear the province does need help and we want to provide that assistance. And where deployed employees can help that province, that's great," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman at the Wednesday news conference.

"But in the meantime, we still have to be responsible stewards of tax dollars where services aren't required."