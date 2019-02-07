Winds sweep away city sanding efforts as drivers complain of slick conditions

A recent cold spell and snow dump has combined to make for rutted, slippery roads and although the plows and graders will be out again Thursday night, Winnipeggers aren't too pleased with the city over current driving conditions.

Zawn Damaso said navigating icy roads and high snow banks has been nerve-racking. Damaso drives a small car and said big mounds of snow have made for poor visibility at street corners.

"Since the snowbanks are higher you have to creep up and it's more dangerous because you don't know if anyone is there," said Damaso.

Zawn Damaso said he doesn't think the city has been sanding enough this winter. (CBC)

Laura Ruta said snow piled high along street sides makes it hard to see vehicles turning into traffic.

"I have two kids so we've been taking it nice and slow for sure," said Laura Ruta.

Lauren Ruta said snow drifts and piles at street corners have made her approach intersections with more caution. (CBC)

As of Thursday the city had already cleared major routes and collector streets this week, yet Alexei Lapanov said driving conditions are still treacherous.

"The city doesn't put anything on the snow, right, so it's getting like icy and it's very slippery so it is very dangerous."

Michael Cantor is manager of streets maintenance with the City of Winnipeg. (Supplied by Michael Cantor)

But Michael Cantor, head of street maintenance for the city, said sanding trucks are out 24/7. There were 35 sanders out Thursday during the day alone.

The problem is strong winds blowing across city streets have made sanding efforts less effective recently.

"We're continuously sanding but we're battling with Mother Nature and we're trying to do our best," said Cantor.

The city has received hundreds of calls from drivers complaining about the slick and bumpy roads this week, said Cantor, who encourages anyone who comes across especially poor roads to call 311.

The city expects to continue clearing streets and finish plowing backlanes Thursday night. It plans to provide an update Friday on plans to clean up residential streets, said Cantor, who asked Winnipeggers to bear with the city as it battles the conditions.