City investigating allegations workers conducting personal business during work hours

The city has launched an investigation into allegations some city employees are slacking on the job, according to an email sent by Winnipeg's top civil servant Thursday night.

In an email sent to Mayor Brian Bowman and city councillors, CAO Doug McNeil wrote: "I suspect many of you have already been made aware of the Winnipeg Free Press article posted online this evening, which alleges some City staff may not be conducting themselves appropriately during working hours."

In an article first posted online Thursday night, the Winnipeg Free Press reported that surveillance conducted by a private investigation firm suggests some inspectors with the City of Winnipeg's planning, property and development department were taking long breaks and attending to personal matters like shopping during work hours.

CBC News received a package with the same information, which included surveillance video and photos, but has not independently verified any of the material.

In the email obtained by CBC News, McNeil said he wasn't jumping to conclusions, however the allegations weren't being taken lightly.

"I want to assure you that we will be conducting a thorough investigation into these allegations, and we will keep you apprised of our findings," he said.

McNeil also said allegations like this are upsetting to members of council, taxpayers and city employees who work hard.

On Friday, chief corporate services officer Michael Jack said the media report was the first the city has heard of the allegations, but an investigation will now begin.

"We're obviously taking [the allegations] incredibly seriously. We met several times and had discussion even with our members of council about our next steps," Jack said. "So nonetheless we've got to embark on our own investigation."

Jack said there are records of what property and planning department staff do on their shifts, so those records will be examined as part of the investigation.

"We have a good workforce. We have a lot of great inspectors. So depending upon what we uncover that's going to decide which route we go down," Jack said.