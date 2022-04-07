City of Winnipeg asks residents to weigh in on proposals to improve Marion Street traffic flow

The City of Winnipeg says it wants ideas from the public on how to improve the flow of traffic on one of the main thoroughfares in the St. Boniface area.

The city has now started Phase 2 of what it calls the Moving on Marion Street Project, according to a Thursday news release.

Through a series of online workshops and an online survey, the city says it wants to hear opinions on a series of proposed changes to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on Marion Street, including safety improvements and active transportation options.

That includes feedback on the idea of a "complete streets" concept for Marion and Goulet streets, which run parallel to each other east of St. Mary's Road.

The city says it wants to get feedback on the idea of transforming that stretch into "a community-focused roadway that equally serves motor vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, Winnipeg Transit and business," according to the news release.

The city also wants feedback on recommended safety improvements at the Youville-Marion intersection, and on proposals to address traffic flow and safety issues at three other main locations, including parts of Marion around Archibald, Panet and Lagimodiere.

The city is also looking for public input on how to incorporate pedestrian and cycling infrastructure improvements along Marion.

The city will be collection feedback until April 28 through an online survey and through virtual feedback sessions on April 19 and 20.