Got the isolation-induced home renovation bug? Winnipeggers can now apply for building permits online

Permits for projects like building new decks, garage projects, pools, hot tubs and spas were previously only available to contractors and licensed professionals, the city said.
Applying for permits for all those isolation-induced home renovation projects just got a little easier for Winnipeggers.
The city is expanding its applications service and now you can apply online.
Homeowners can apply for permits for building new decks, garage projects, pools, hot tubs and spas, and structures bigger than 10 square metres (108 square feet).
Permits were previously only available to contractors and licensed professionals, the city said.
Payment can also be made online, the city said You can also check online to find out permit processing times.
