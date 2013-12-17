Council votes to sell Pantages Theatre, protect downtown Bay store

Winnipeg councillors voted Thursday to protect a 92-year-old Hudson's Bay store downtown and sell a 105-year-old theatre to developers who plan to maintain the performance space.

The six-storey Bay store on Portage Avenue and Colony Street will be added to Winnipeg's list of historic resources.

It was built in June 1926 and is one of the city's iconic buildings, the city's historical buildings and resources committee says.

Hudson's Bay is against adding the building to the city's list of historical resources.

Franco Perugini, a Hudson's Bay vice-president, said in December that defining elements of the building are too expensive to maintain and restore.

The Bay store at the corner of Portage Avenue and Memorial Boulevard first opened on Nov. 18, 1926. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

While the new historical designation compels the owner to maintain the building's character, the building owner also can apply for grants.

The Pantages Playhouse Theatre will be sold to Alex Boersma and Lars Nicholson for $530,000.

The sale includes an easement that will allow a piece of public art to go up on the north corner of the property as planned.

The artwork is designed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike.